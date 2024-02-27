China remains leading trading partner for most countries: ADB

Xinhua) 15:59, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China remains a crucial trading partner for most countries worldwide despite so-called decoupling from China, CNBC reported Monday, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"China's still probably the number one trading partner for the majority of countries in the world," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park told CNBC.

While it might be true for certain goods or particular countries that are seeking to limit trade with China, on a broader global scale, the notion of delinking is far less apparent, said Park.

"The story of China being delinked from the global economy, I think those are probably generally very overdone or very partial," he said.

