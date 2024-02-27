Home>>
China remains leading trading partner for most countries: ADB
(Xinhua) 15:59, February 27, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China remains a crucial trading partner for most countries worldwide despite so-called decoupling from China, CNBC reported Monday, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
"China's still probably the number one trading partner for the majority of countries in the world," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park told CNBC.
While it might be true for certain goods or particular countries that are seeking to limit trade with China, on a broader global scale, the notion of delinking is far less apparent, said Park.
"The story of China being delinked from the global economy, I think those are probably generally very overdone or very partial," he said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Chinese economy remains a global pillar -- Zambian expert
- What China has got over a decade on its iconic coordinated regional development strategy?
- Private economy set to get boost from law draft
- Nearly 40% of top economic cities eye 6% GDP growth for 2024, to play 'dragon head role' in bolstering economy
- China's economy booming during Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.