Interview: Chinese economy remains a global pillar -- Zambian expert

LUSAKA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's economy has remained upbeat and China-proposed initiatives are beneficial to the world, a Zambian expert told Xinhua in an interview on Friday.

Kelvin Chisanga, a Lusaka-based social economist, said the Chinese economic model has made the country resilient despite the continuous negative campaigns by some Western media.

"The Chinese economy has remained strongly upbeat," Chisanga said, adding that what China has done with its economy is impressive.

Noting that China has built a strong base of skills development, industrialization and strong partnerships, he said China remains a key participant in the global market.

Zambia and other African countries stand ready to further partner with China and achieve mutual benefit from China's robust economy, said the expert, adding that African countries should ensure that they find means of interplaying with China in various areas.

Chisanga said China has demonstrated its friendship and goodwill towards the continent through cooperation in various fields, such as infrastructure.

Citing China-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which were meant to interlink the world, he commended China for its future-oriented stance.

The Belt and Road cooperation, which focuses on connectivity, is a unique concept that will link the world and ensure enhanced global trade, he said. "China has built a very good industrial base which actually is catering for the entire global economy."

