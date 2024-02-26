We Are China

China's stocks snap 8-day winning streak

Xinhua) 16:44, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks broke an eight-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.93 percent to 2,977.02 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.04 percent lower at 9,066.09 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 989.1 billion yuan (about 139 billion U.S. dollars), up from 922 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the banking, coal and beverage sectors led the declines.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.37 percent to close at 1,751.7 points Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)