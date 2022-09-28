U.S. stocks end mixed as market volatility continues

Xinhua) 09:00, September 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 125.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 29,134.99. The S&P 500 fell 7.75 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,647.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 26.58 points, or 0.25 percent, to 10,829.50.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer staples and utilities down 1.76 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy increased 1.16 percent, the best-performing group.

Last week's move by the Federal Reserve to raise rates by another 75 basis points, combined with a higher federal funds terminal rate forecast, continues to weigh on equities.

On the economic front, the U.S. consumer confidence index jumped to a five-month high of 108 in September, following a revised 103.6 in the prior month, New York-based The Conference Board reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. Commerce Department said that new orders for manufactured durable goods in August declined by 0.2 percent, after a 0.1 percent July decrease.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)