U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

Xinhua) 10:15, July 20, 2022

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Trip.com Group and BeiGene climbed 4.41 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of Li Auto and NIO slipped 4.72 percent and 3.07 percent, respectively, leading the decliners in the index.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as the market tried to rebound from its recent weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 754.44 points, or 2.43 percent, to 31,827.05. The S&P 500 increased 105.84 points, or 2.76 percent, to 3,936.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 353.10 points, or 3.11 percent, to 11,713.15.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 3.16 percent to 24.50.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,660.51, marking a 5.29-percent slide for the month-to-date returns and a 10.68-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

