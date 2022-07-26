Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Xinhua) 16:17, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.83 percent, at 3,277.44 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.95 percent higher at 12,408.56 points.

Turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 834.1 billion yuan (about 123.6 billion U.S. dollars), down from 862.2 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to the lab-grown diamonds and real estate sectors led the gains, while those in the biomedicines sector were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.31 percent to close at 2,713.46 points Tuesday.

