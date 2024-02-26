Home>>
Heartwarming exchange between a father and son
(People's Daily App) 16:44, February 26, 2024
Zheng Jianfeng is an immigration police officer at the Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region border. On February 21, while missing his infant son, he called out "darling" through a baby monitor, and his son responded emotionally with "papa" 34 times.
