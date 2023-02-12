China releases plans to promote maternal, child health

Xinhua) 15:16, February 12, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has released a series of measures to enhance maternity and childcare services and the comprehensive development of children's health, a health official said Saturday.

The measures include two five-year plans to promote maternal health and the health of infants and young children, and a plan to strengthen the capability of preventing and treating birth defects, said Song Li, director of the maternal and child health department of the National Health Commission.

Statistics show that the rates of maternal and infant mortality, and the death rate of children under the age of five in China all fell to record-low levels in 2021.

China will also launch two campaigns aiming to promote reproductive health and breastfeeding, according to Song.

