Senior Chinese legislator addresses high-level dialogue of Paris Peace Forum

Xinhua) 10:58, November 14, 2022

PARIS, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chen Zhu, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a keynote speech during a high-level dialogue of the Paris Peace Forum on Friday.

At France's invitation, Chen attended the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the forum on the same day.

Noting that public health is the language of peace transcending national boundaries, Chen said Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for building a global community of health for all shows how to prevent and respond to global public health crises.

Facing public health emergencies, all parties should seek truths from facts and prevent the politicization of the pandemic and stigmatization of the virus, he said.

Chen said that China always advocates true multilateralism and supports the leading role of the United Nations and the World Health Organization in improving global health governance.

During his stay in France, Chen Zhu also met with First Vice President of the French Senate Roger Karoutchi, Vice President of the French National Assembly Naima Moutchou, former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and former President of the French National Assembly Richard Ferrand.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)