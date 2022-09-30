BRICS cardiovascular health center inaugurated in China's Xiamen

XIAMEN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS Cardiovascular Health Innovation Center was inaugurated in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Thursday, which marks the World Heart Day.

The center was established in the Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital, affiliated with Xiamen University.

According to Wang Yan, president of the hospital, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the world. It is important to strengthen cardiovascular exchanges and cooperation among BRICS countries to reduce cardiovascular mortality.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging market bloc that encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Wang said the center would serve as a platform to carry out cooperation projects such as providing international medical services for cardiovascular health, developing talent training and promoting academic exchanges among these countries.

The center is expected to recruit eight to 10 visiting scholars from BRICS countries to receive cardiovascular training in Xiamen.

At the inauguration ceremony, the hospital signed a letter of intent with Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the largest medical groups in India, to carry out in-depth cooperation in medical technology, clinical research, talent training, academic exchange, and smart hospital.

