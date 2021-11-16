Home>>
Tip to improve the curvature of the cervical spine at home
(People's Daily App) 15:07, November 16, 2021
A normal cervical spine is not a straight line, but a perfect curve. Long-term incorrect sitting posture, strain and using a pillow that is too high may lead to straightening of the curvature of the cervical spine and trigger cervical spondylosis. Orthopedic experts teach you this way to improve the curvature of the cervical spine at home, using just a mineral water bottle and a towel.
