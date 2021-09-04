China rolls out measures to promote health education in schools
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up the protection of students' health with measures to strengthen health education in schooling, school management and services, the Ministry of Education said at a press conference on Friday.
The evaluation mechanism of students' health literacy should be improved and incorporated into the reform of the education evaluation system, according to a recently released guideline.
Efforts should be made to carry out nutrition monitoring, ensuring that nutritious and healthy food is provided for students, the document said.
Health education should be conducted with clarified contents and diversified approaches, it added, calling for better mental health education and fostering healthier habits for students.
The guideline also required students in primary and middle schools to engage in one hour of physical activity both during and after school every day.
