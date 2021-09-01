China rolls out measures for supervision, accountability in education

September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A set of supervision and accountability measures on the education front takes effect in China on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education announced on the same day.

The measures provide that local governments, relevant departments, schools, and other educational institutions, as well as relevant working staff, shall be held accountable for activities that hamper the development of education.

The document categorizes those activities into six types, including lack of resolution and commitment in implementing national policies and decisions on education, poor fulfillment of educational responsibilities, and irregularities in running educational institutions.

