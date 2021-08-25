China enriches school curriculum with more traditional culture, other major thematic contents

Xinhua) 09:08, August 25, 2021

File photo shows that pupils wearing Hanfu, as ancient students did, recite Lunyu (or "Analects" of Confucius) during a ceremony marking the 2565th birth anniversary of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius in the Xiyou primary school in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Tuesday said it is enriching school curriculum with more elements of fine traditional culture and other major thematic contents.

A series of guiding documents are formulated, including a guideline for adding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the curriculum, and guidelines for adding fine traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary traditions into the curriculum of middle and primary schools, according to the ministry.

Also formulated are guidelines on labor education for students to cultivate their hard-working spirit, and on education of national security.

Tian Huisheng, a ministry official, told a press conference that the guidelines require continuous education of these major thematic contents among all students.

The ministry is working on the inclusion of other major thematic contents, such as Party leadership, national defense education, education on life safety and health, among others, Tian added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)