China's three-year preschool education enrolment rate exceeds 85 pct
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The gross enrolment rate of three-year preschool education among children of the right age in China had reached 85.2 percent as of 2020, an education official said Wednesday.
Lyu Yugang, head of the basic education department of the Ministry of Education, said at a press conference that 84.7 percent of the country's kindergarteners are enrolled in government-funded or private affordable kindergartens.
Noting that the progress has helped ease the chronic problem related to China's preschool education, the official said the ministry will further improve work to promote public access to such services.
The gross three-year preschool education enrolment rate is expected to exceed 90 percent by 2025 with accessibility to non-profit and affordable service enhanced, the official said.
