German e-vehicle sales pick up pace of growth in China: PwC

FRANKFURT, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- German carmakers saw a stellar increase of nearly 50 percent in sales of total battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the Chinese market last year, according to a PwC analysis released on Wednesday.

Covering BEV sales in 20 major countries and regions in Europe, the Americas and Asia, the analysis concluded that among the world's major automotive markets, two in three BEV sales in 2023 were registered in China, which continues to dominate the market.

In China, their largest sales market, German car manufacturers started to catch up in international competition and were able to significantly increase their BEV sales, the analysis said.

German e-vehicle sales in China increased by 49 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. Especially in the fourth quarter, German e-vehicle sales saw a huge increase of 63 percent.

This led to a one percentage point increase in the market share of German e-vehicles in China, to a total of 5 percent in 2023, according to the analysis.

Noting that 2023 was a decisive year for German car manufacturers, Felix Kuhnert, partner and automotive leader at PwC Germany, said that those carmakers achieved a remarkable resurgence with competitive models and are increasingly realizing that the e-car market has finally arrived in the mainstream.

