China's EV charging piles see robust growth in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:49, January 23, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China saw a 51-percent year-on-year growth in the number of public charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in 2023, an industry insider said Monday.
The number of public charging piles rose by 930,000 in 2023 from the previous year, Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said.
Nearly 2.46 million new private charging piles were added in 2023, according to Cui.
China has been expanding its charging facilities for electric vehicles in recent years, placing the country in a leading position in its number of charging piles.
Sales of the country's pure electric passenger vehicles in the domestic market hit 5.15 million units in 2023, Cui said.
