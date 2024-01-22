Home>>
China's green 'ro-ro' ship starts maiden voyage to Europe with 5,000 cars
(People's Daily App) 16:00, January 22, 2024
SAIC Anji Sincerity, built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and commissioned by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), began its maiden voyage to Europe from Shanghai on Wednesday, transporting construction machinery and about 5,000 cars from Chinese automakers. Measuring 200 meters long and 38 meters wide, the "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) vessel can carry 7,600 cars, the largest loading capacity of its class. Its dual-fuel design uses LNG, low sulfur fuel oil or traditional light diesel, which helps to reduce carbon emissions by about 30 percent compared to conventional wheeled cargo ships.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese electric buses gain popularity in Uzbekistan
- Chinese automaker Geely launches Zeekr EV sales in Israel
- BYD overtakes Tesla in sales for Q4
- Chinese LiDAR companies take the lead in autonomous driving innovation
- Israel chooses 4 Chinese EV models for gov't vehicle fleet
- East China's Zhejiang sees rising charging consumption of EVs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.