China's green 'ro-ro' ship starts maiden voyage to Europe with 5,000 cars

(People's Daily App) 16:00, January 22, 2024

SAIC Anji Sincerity, built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and commissioned by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), began its maiden voyage to Europe from Shanghai on Wednesday, transporting construction machinery and about 5,000 cars from Chinese automakers. Measuring 200 meters long and 38 meters wide, the "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) vessel can carry 7,600 cars, the largest loading capacity of its class. Its dual-fuel design uses LNG, low sulfur fuel oil or traditional light diesel, which helps to reduce carbon emissions by about 30 percent compared to conventional wheeled cargo ships.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)