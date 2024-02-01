Home>>
Xi stresses development of new productive forces, high-quality development
(Xinhua) 11:12, February 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged efforts to accelerate the development of new productive forces and firmly promote high-quality development.
Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
