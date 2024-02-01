Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review reports, regulations

Xinhua) 08:07, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee after it heard and discussed the work reports of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the Supreme People's Court (SPC), and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), as well as the work report of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Also reviewed at the meeting were a summary report about the Party's theoretical study program concerning Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, a guideline for building on the gains in the theoretical study program, and CPC regulations on disciplinary inspection.

Attendees of the meeting fully recognized the work of the leading Party members groups of the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, the SPC and the SPP, as well as the work of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and approved their work plans for 2024.

The meeting urged continuous efforts to ensure the implementation of the strategic decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress while centering on advancing Chinese modernization.

Stressing the focus on high-quality development as a primary task in 2024, the meeting called for efforts to realize substantial improvement in quality and desirable gains in quantity in terms of economic development. It also underscored improving the lives of the people and safeguarding social fairness and justice.

The attendees agreed at the meeting that the ongoing Party-wide education campaign has achieved its expected goal and seen remarkable results.

It is a major political task for Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to consolidate and expand the results of the education campaign. They should shoulder the responsibility and take concrete actions to complete the task, as noted at the meeting.

The CPC has revised its regulations on disciplinary action three times since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, continuously improving the system of rules and regulations concerning its self-reform, according to the meeting.

Political supervision should be specific, targeted and regular, and effective efforts need to be made to strengthen the Party's inspection action and the rectification of its problems, according to the meeting.

A fine network for supervision should be established, with inspections conducted by higher-level and lower-level Party committees coordinating with each other, as noted at the meeting.

