Xi's article on forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation to be published

Xinhua) 16:35, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

