Spectacular drone light show shines over Hong Kong
(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 31, 2024
The Hong Kong skyline came alive on Sunday with a stunning drone light show, featuring a majestic flying dragon, graceful phoenixes and recreations of the city's iconic neon signs.
