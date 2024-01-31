Languages

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Spectacular drone light show shines over Hong Kong

(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 31, 2024

The Hong Kong skyline came alive on Sunday with a stunning drone light show, featuring a majestic flying dragon, graceful phoenixes and recreations of the city's iconic neon signs.

