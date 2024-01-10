Residents in Shanghai's Yangpu District get home deliveries via drones

January 10, 2024

In an effort to reach customers and embrace cutting-edge technologies, downtown shopping malls in Yangpu District, Shanghai, have introduced a new method of food and beverage delivery. Shoppers now have the option to order their favorite meals and drinks and have them delivered right to their doorstep by drones.

(Video source: City News Service)

