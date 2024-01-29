Black-necked cranes seen in Xigaze City, SW China

Xinhua) 09:03, January 29, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows black-necked cranes in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows black-necked cranes in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Photo by Dainzin Nubo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows black-necked cranes in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Photo by Dainzin Nubo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows a black-necked crane in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Photo by Dainzin Nubo/Xinhua)

