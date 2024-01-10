Oriental white storks released into wild in E China

Staff members release oriental white storks and other birds into the wild at Poyang Lake Wetland Park in Poyang County of Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Zhuo Zhongwei/Xinhua)

Three oriental white storks were stranded in Shenyang during their migration due to injuries and food poisoning November, 2023. They were later rescued and sent for treatment at Shenyang Raptor Rescue Center.

The three birds, when cured, were not released immediately into the wild in Shenyang due to the cold weather there. They were instead transferred to east China's Jiangxi and released at Poyang Lake Wetland Park, one of their natural habitats.

The oriental white stork, a migratory bird under first-class state protection, has been listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

