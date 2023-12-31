Oriental storks seen in wetland in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:58, December 31, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows a flock of oriental storks (Ciconia boyciana) in a wetland in Changlinhe Township of Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Chen Zhen/Xinhua)

