Oriental storks seen in wetland in E China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 16:58, December 31, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows a flock of oriental storks (Ciconia boyciana) in a wetland in Changlinhe Township of Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Chen Zhen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
