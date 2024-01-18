Endangered tiger triplets born in east China

FUZHOU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Meihuashan South China tiger breeding institute, located in east China's Fujian Province, saw the birth of South China tiger triplets on Wednesday.

The cubs were born following a 106-day gestation period, Luo Hongxing, deputy head of the institute, said on Thursday.

The South China tiger is a subspecies unique to China and is among the top 10 endangered animals in the world. There are currently only about 250 South China tigers in the country.

In order to save the endangered tiger, the Meihuashan institute was established in 1998. The institute features a wild training base and a food source area for the tigers, spanning 100 hectares, making it the largest South China tiger breeding and wild training facility in the country.

A total of 71 South China tigers have been bred at the institute, with the survival rate exceeding 70 percent, Luo said.

