Rescued Tibetan antelope calves to start wilderness training in NW China

Xinhua) 16:27, January 23, 2024

XINING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Three Tibetan antelope calves, rescued by patrollers in Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province, are set to begin wilderness training soon.

These calves are about to be six months old now and were found by a patrol team near Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil in the Sanjiangyuan area around half a year ago, said Tsewen Dorje, a ranger at Sonam Dargye Protection Station in Hoh Xil.

Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes, a species under first-class state protection in China, start their migration to Hoh Xil around May for birthing and depart with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake is known as the "delivery room" for the antelopes.

"During the migration journey, young Tibetan antelopes are susceptible to getting separated from the herd due to adverse weather or attacks by predators," said Tsewen Dorje. "When we come across these 'stranded' calves, we bring them back to the protection station."

To enhance protection efforts, a wildlife rescue center was set up at the station, winning it the name "the kindergarten of baby Tibetan antelopes." Covering an area of 550 mu (around 36.7 hectares), the rescue center has aided over 50 baby Tibetan antelopes in returning to their natural habitat.

When the three antelope calves first arrived at the rescue center, they needed to be fed milk four times a day, but now they can consume food on their own.

"They are in good health and will commence wilderness training before they meet the criteria for release," Tsewen Dorje said.

