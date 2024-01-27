China Environment Valley boosts environmental businesses

Xinhua) 11:10, January 27, 2024

HEFEI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Dubbed an "ecological environment hospital," China Environment Valley in Hefei has become a thriving hub for environmental businesses. By the end of 2023, it housed over 400 enterprises dealing with fields related to water, atmosphere, solid waste, environmental modification and monitoring.

Beyond just providing a physical space, the Valley fosters a collaborative ecosystem where companies dive deeper than mere participation. They actively explore innovative management strategies, leading to a double win: enhanced environmental quality and increased efficiency.

The Valley's success hinges on a well-oiled machinery. The local government acts as a magnet for environmental protection enterprises, while a dedicated research institute fuels the ecosystem with cutting-edge technology and skilled talent. This robust support fosters a complete industrial chain, seamlessly connecting research and development with real-world applications.

This photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows quick testing devices for leaking gas at Hefei CAS InfraRed Precise Instrument Co., Ltd. in the China Environment Valley in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Jan. 17, 2024 shows an automatic water testing system at Anhui CAS Intelligent Environmental Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd. in the China Environment Valley in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member operates an automatic water testing system at Anhui CAS Intelligent Environmental Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd. in the China Environment Valley in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An automatic water testing system operates at Anhui CAS Intelligent Environmental Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd. in the China Environment Valley in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

