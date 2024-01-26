Highlights of speed skating at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Xinhua) 15:55, January 26, 2024

Silver medalist Pan Baoshuo of China, gold medalist Finn Sonnekalb of Germany and bronze medalist Eirik Andersen of Norway (L to R) pose for photos during the victory ceremony for the men's mass start of speed skating at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Finn Sonnekalb (1st L, Front) of Germany, Pan Baoshuo (C, front) of China and Eirik Andersen of Norway (1st R, Front) of Norway compete during the men's mass start final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Pan Baoshuo (L) and Zhang Wanli of China celebrate after the men's mass start final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Skaters compete during the men's mass start final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Pan Baoshuo (C) and Zhang Wanli (R) of China compete during the men's mass start final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Pan Baoshuo and Zhang Wanli (R) of China compete during the men's mass start final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Silver medalist Pan Baoshuo of China, gold medalist Finn Sonnekalb of Germany and bronze medalist Eirik Andersen of Norway (L to R) take a selfie during the victory ceremony for the men's mass start of speed skating at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

