China firmly opposes Philippine construction activities on Nansha islands, reefs: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:21, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes the Philippine side conducting any form of construction on China's islands and reefs illegally occupied by them, said a Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.

China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, which has full historical and legal basis, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, in response to a question regarding the Philippines' plan to exploit the islands and reefs in Nansha Qundao.

He pointed out that there are some difficulties in the current China-Philippines relationship. The root cause is that the Philippine side has, in collusion with outside powers, broken its promise and kept violating China's sovereignty and making provocations in the South China Sea.

"These efforts have undermined China's legitimate and lawful rights and interests. We urge the Philippine side to respect history, recognize the reality, and do not go further down the wrong path," said Wu.

He stressed that China is willing to work together with the Philippines to resolve differences through bilateral dialogues and consultation. However, if the Philippine side insists on taking its own course, China will surely take firm countermeasures.

