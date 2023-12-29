China won't turn blind eye toward Philippines' provocations, harassment: defense spokesperson
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China will not turn a blind eye toward the Philippines' repeated provocations and harassment.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the Philippine side's claim that the China Coast Guard "attacked" Philippine vessels near Ren'ai Jiao.
This is purely false hype, said Wu. The Philippine side, in disregard of repeated warnings from the Chinese side, insisted on sending vessel to intrude into the adjacent waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, and provocatively rammed a China Coast Guard vessel and caused scratch. Such behavior is very dangerous and extremely unprofessional, Wu added.
Wu said the China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures in accordance with the law, which were totally justified and legitimate.
"China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and making joint efforts to maintain maritime stability, but we will not turn a blind eye toward the Philippines' repeated provocations and harassment," Wu said.
