Proper management of current maritime situation serves as top priority: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:12, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged the Philippine side to take the proper management of the current maritime situation as a top priority during a phone conversation with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo at the latter's request.

The severe difficulties facing China-Philippines relations right now are rooted in the fact that the Philippine side has changed its policy stance so far, reneged on the promises it has made, constantly provoked troubles at sea, and undermined China's legitimate and lawful rights, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting that the bilateral relationship now stands at a crossroads, with its future yet to be decided, Wang said the Philippine side must act with caution.

Instead of continuing in the wrong direction, the Philippine side should return to the right path as soon as possible, with properly handling and managing the current maritime situation as a top priority, he said.

Being neighbors separated by a strip of water, China and the Philippines should settle disputes through consultation, Wang said, noting that this is not only an effective way for neighbors to get along with each other, but also a useful experience for China-Philippines relations to improve.

China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation to jointly maintain maritime stability, Wang said.

He warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its own way, or even colludes with ill-intentioned external forces to continue to stir up troubles, China will defend its rights in accordance with law and respond resolutely.

Manalo, for his part, talked about the views of the Philippine side on the issue of Ren'ai Jiao, expressing the hope that differences can be managed in a way acceptable to both sides, so as to cool down tensions and prevent conflicts.

Manalo said the Philippine side is willing to strengthen dialogue with China in good faith, make good use of the bilateral communication mechanism on maritime issues, and jointly seek a solution to the issue.

The two sides agreed to hold a meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea as soon as possible and actively create favorable conditions for it.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)