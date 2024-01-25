China appreciates Philippines' reaffirmation of commitment to one-China policy: spokesperson

Xinhua) January 25, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates the Philippines reaffirming its commitment to the one-China policy and emphasizing that Taiwan is a province of China and the Philippines does not endorse "Taiwan independence," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Tuesday in an interview openly reiterated that the Philippines is committed to the one-China policy and that has not changed and will not change. The Philippines does not endorse "Taiwan independence." Taiwan is a province of China and the matter they will be brought together again is an internal matter.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. Realizing the complete reunification in China is where global opinion trends and the arc of history bends. Any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to failure.

