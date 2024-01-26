Chinese FM holds talks with Kenya's prime cabinet secretary

January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China and Kenya have always understood and supported each other, and the two countries have become good friends who trust each other and good partners seeking win-win cooperation. The two heads of state have established mutual trust and friendship, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations.

China appreciates Kenya's adherence to the one-China principle, and supports Kenya firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national stability, and in independently advancing its national development. China stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust with Kenya, deepen comprehensive cooperation, and bring China-Kenya relations to a new level, Wang said.

Echoing Wang's remarks, Mudavadi said that practical cooperation between Kenya and China has achieved remarkable results, and that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has provided strong support for Kenya's national construction and economic development.

On behalf of the Kenyan government, Mudavadi reiterated that Kenya will continue to adhere unswervingly to the one-China principle and stand with China on issues such as Taiwan and human rights, and said that Kenya looks forward to closer cooperation with China.

Kenya has high appreciation for the construction of a community with a shared future for all, as well as a series of important global initiatives put forward by China, and it stands ready to participate actively and continuously in these initiatives, he said, adding that Kenya looks forward to learning from China's development concepts and enhancing the exchange of experience.

