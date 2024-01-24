Kenya's Safaricom, China's StarTimes partner to broadcast AFCON on mobile devices

Xinhua) 13:14, January 24, 2024

NAIROBI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's mobile service provider Safaricom and Chinese pay television company, StarTimes, on Tuesday announced a partnership to broadcast the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 games on mobile devices for the tournament that is taking place in Cote d'Ivoire and ends on Feb.11.

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom Peter Ndegwa said that under the agreement, the mobile firm has introduced data bundles to enable viewers to watch AFCON from StarTimes, which acquired the broadcast rights for English- and Portuguese-speaking countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

"This partnership will ensure unlimited internet connections, and all access to the matches and other interesting content at a click of a button on a smartphone," Ndegwa said in a statement released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

He added that under the deal, Star Times will ensure that all the AFCON games are streamed live on their "Star Times ON Mobile App," making it easier for football fans to watch games from their mobile devices.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)