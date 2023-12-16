Reception held to celebrate 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between China, Kenya

December 16, 2023

NAIROBI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A gala dinner to celebrate six decades of China-Kenya diplomatic relations was held Thursday evening in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with about 500 senior officials, diplomats, industry executives, students, and artists in attendance.

The event, whose key highlights were speeches, musical performances, acrobatic shows, and the launch of a book documenting 60 individuals' stories amid the deepening China-Kenya relations, was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and the Kenyan government.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said in his speech that China is willing to work with Kenya to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, take the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point, embark on a path of cooperation with distinctive features on the journey of national development and revitalization, constantly enrich the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly build an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's prime cabinet secretary who also doubles up as cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, said that reviewing the development of Kenya-China relations over the past 60 years, the basic principles of equality, mutual trust and respect have made the friendship between the two countries ever stronger.

China is a reliable partner of Kenya in fields including trade, infrastructure construction, science and technology, education, culture, public health, and climate change, said Mudavadi, adding Kenya will continue to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, carry out win-win cooperation and achieve common prosperity.

A photo exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Kenya was also held on the same day. A total of 71 photos were displayed, reflecting the achievements of cooperation in various fields between the two countries from different perspectives.

On Dec. 14, 1963, the governments of China and Kenya issued a joint communique, formally establishing diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

