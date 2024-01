We Are China

Resettlement sites offered to quake-affected residents in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:36, January 25, 2024

Children do homework at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

Three people were killed and five others injured when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County and its surrounding areas in Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, local authorities said.

Organized rescue efforts are carried out in an orderly manner, with 12,426 people having been relocated to safe places.

A medical worker conducts health check on quake-affected residents at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

A rescuer explains fire prevention skills to quake-affected residents at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

An aerial drone photo shows staff members setting up tents at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Su Chuanyi)

A child does homework at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

Children play a game at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

