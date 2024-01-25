Education at all levels in China's Xinjiang is at all-time high: expert

Xinhua) 08:37, January 25, 2024

GENEVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The implementation of the education beneficiaries project in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has led to the highest levels in history there for preschool education, nine-year compulsory education, high school education, higher education and vocational education, an expert said here Wednesday.

The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Wednesday held here a side-event on the theme of "Chinese-style Modernization and Human Rights" during the 45th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council.

Remina Xiaokaiti, a human rights expert at Xinjiang University, said at Wednesday's meeting that the right to education of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang has been fully guaranteed, and the unprecedented achievements in the economic and social growth there have led to the enhancement of people's happiness.

Xiaokaiti said she recently conducted a study on educational institutions in Kashgar, finding that 15 years of free education have been rolled out in the towns and villages there, and students' lunches are now billed by the government in full.

Students of all ethnic groups there are learning modern scientific and cultural knowledge in clean and spacious classrooms, she said.

She told the audience that in recent years the Chinese government has augmented its investments in the four southern prefectures of Xinjiang and intensified its efforts to provide financial aid to impoverished students, with the aim of fully recognizing the protection of minors' right to education and promoting their holistic growth.

Furthermore, the four southern prefectures have achieved significant progress in terms of enrollment rates, educational facilities and educational opportunities, owing to sustained efforts, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)