Relief supplies allocated to quake-hit regions in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:35, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,740 sets of relief supplies have been allocated to the quake-hit areas in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said Tuesday.

The RCSC-supplied relief materials included cotton camps, cotton quilts, outdoor jackets and folding beds, the RCSC said in a press statement.

The RCSC Xinjiang Branch has sent its staff to take part in the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the quake-hit areas, the statement added.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture of Xinjiang at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday.

