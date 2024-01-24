Public security authorities swiftly deployed for Xinjiang earthquake relief

Xinhua) 10:36, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Following Tuesday morning's 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Wushi County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Public Security has activated emergency response mechanisms, deploying local agencies to fully engage in disaster relief, traffic management and maintenance of public security.

According to the ministry, Xinjiang's public security authorities have worked with relevant departments to help inspect the safety of buildings, mines, communication infrastructure, and the well-being of students in schools, ensuring the timely relocation and resettlement of those affected, while taking stringent measures to prevent secondary disasters.

They have also bolstered efforts to maintain order in quake-stricken areas, intensified traffic management and patrols, and provided targeted psychological counseling to the affected people, the ministry said.

In Aksu Prefecture and Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, more than 6,650 police and auxiliary police officers, along with over 730 vehicles, have been mobilized to venture into areas severely affected by the quake. They helped to identify and address various hidden risks, and assist in the relocation of stranded individuals, among other relief efforts.

