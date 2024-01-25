Zheng reaches Australian Open semifinals after fighting win

Xinhua) 10:20, January 25, 2024

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked tennis player Zheng Qinwen reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal after a comeback victory over unseeded Anna Kalinskaya at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Zheng fought back 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 in a tense night session quarterfinal at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old Zheng will start as the favorite against Ukraine qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals as expectations build for Chinese tennis' biggest star.

Yastremska earlier beat unseeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 in 78 minutes.

"I told myself to stay focused. I'm really happy to be in the semifinals," said Zheng, who emerged victorious after two hours and 20 minutes.

Zheng showed no signs of nerves in her second Grand Slam quarterfinal and broke in the opening game. But she was unable to consolidate her lead in a see-saw of a first set against the Russian.

Zheng again failed to consolidate a break as Kalinskaya grew in confidence and drew first blood by winning a tight tiebreak.

But Zheng regrouped in the second set with the pivotal break in the eighth game before drawing level. A confident Zheng raced through the deciding set to continue defying an unpredictable women's tournament, in which the Chinese is the only seeded player left in her half of the draw for the quarterfinals.

The 12th seed is living up to the hype after a breakout season last year yielded two titles and a spectacular run to the quarterfinal at the US Open.

She remains on track to emulate her hero Li Na, who memorably won the Australian Open a decade ago.

Zheng Qinwen of China waves after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zheng Qinwen of China greets spectators after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Anna Kalinskaya of Russia reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Zheng Qinwen of China at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China waves after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

