Highlights of Australian Open tennis tournament
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates winning after the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen (R) of China greets Katie Boulter of Britain after their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Katie Boulter of Britain hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Katie Boulter of Britain hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zheng Qinwen of China acknowledges the spectators after the women's singles second round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katie Boulter of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
