Highlights of Hong Kong Open 2024 tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:37, January 02, 2024

Shang Juncheng of China hits a return to Laslo Djere of Serbia during the men's singles round of 32 match at Hong Kong Open 2024 tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Liam Broady of Britain hits a return to Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina during the men's singles 2nd round qualifying match at Hong Kong Open 2024 tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Shang Juncheng of China serves to Laslo Djere of Serbia during the men's singles round of 32 match at Hong Kong Open 2024 tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina hits a return to Liam Broady of Britain during the men's singles 2nd round qualifying match at Hong Kong Open 2024 tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

