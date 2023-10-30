Zheng beats Zhu to reach WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai final

Xinhua) 09:15, October 30, 2023

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen beat Zhu Lin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a marathon all-Chinese semifinal here on Saturday, advancing to the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai final.

World No. 19 Zheng needed 3 hours and 19 minutes to scrape the win over 37th-ranked Zhu.

"I could have done better if my stamina was OK tonight, but I am actually very happy to win the match after all," Zheng said afterwards.

Zhu started the match strongly with a 4-2 lead in the first set, only to see Zheng save six break points to hold her service for 4-3. Zheng turned around the set 7-5 before saving two set points at 5-4.

Zheng fell into unforced errors in the second set and Zhu took the chance to pull the match level.

In the final set, Zheng fired two aces in a hold for 3-0. A forehand winner on the baseline gave her a break for 5-1, before she saved two break points and served out the win.

In the other semifinal, No. 8 seed Haddad Maia of Brazil eased past No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1, reaching her first final of the year.

The final will be the first meeting between Maia and Zheng, both of whom have reached career-high rankings during 2023.

"I am feeling my body is falling apart, but I will do my best in tomorrow's final. I hope I could find a new way to make breakthrough," Zheng said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)