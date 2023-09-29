Zheng, Zhu set up all-Chinese women's singles final in Hangzhou Asiad tennis

Xinhua) 11:43, September 29, 2023

Zheng Qinwen of China competes during the Women's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Alex Eala of Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen powered into the women's singles final with a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, and will contend for the title with her compatriot Zhu Lin at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.

"I adjusted my strategies timely in the third set to clinch the win. Eala, only 18, is a talented player with a promising future," said the top seed Zheng.

Zhu rallied past Haruka Kaji of Japan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal later on Thursday.

On her final against the US Open quarterfinalist, Zhu said, "It has been a long time since our last duel. The match will be excellent. The good news is that we have already secured the gold and silver for China."

Men's top seed Zhang Zhizhen of China eased past Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan to enter the final, and will confront the No. 2 seed Yosuke Watanuki of Japan.

"It will be our first encounter," Zhang said. "I will be prepared and try my best to win the title."

In the men's doubles, Jung Jason and Hsu Yu-hsiou from Chinese Taipei will match up against Indian pair Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the final, while two pairs from Chinese Taipei, Chan Hao-ching/Chan Yung-jan and Lee Ya-hsuan/Liang En-shuo, will meet in the women's doubles final.

Alex Eala of Philippines competes during the Women's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Alex Eala of Philippines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Zhu Lin of China competes during the Women's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Kaji Haruka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Kaji Haruka of Japan competes during the Women's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zhu Lin of China and Kaji Haruka of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the Men's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan competes during the Men's Singles Semifinal match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Jung Jason/Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between Pruchya Isaro/Maximus Parapol Jones of Thailand and Jung Jason/Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Pruchya Isaro/Maximus Parapol Jones of Thailand compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between Pruchya Isaro/Maximus Parapol Jones of Thailand and Jung Jason/Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Kwon Soonwoo/Hong Seongchan of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between India and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan of India compete during the Men's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between India and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Chan Hao-ching/Chan Yung-jan of Chinese Taipei compete during the Women's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between Chinese Taipei and Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Aldila Sutjiadi/Janice Tjen of Indonesia compete during the Women's Doubles Semifinal Match of Tennis between Chinese Taipei and Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)