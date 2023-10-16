Highlights of WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 09:16, October 16, 2023

Barbora Krejcikova returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Barbora Krejcikova returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates with the trophy after the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen serves during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen kisses the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen gestures during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen serves during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen (R) and Barbora Krejcikova pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen returns the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Barbora Krejcikova serves the ball during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after winning the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at the WTA World Tour Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Liang Jun)