Te Rigele, Wang Qiang win at Chinese Tennis Association Tour finals

Xinhua) 14:42, December 11, 2023

MACAO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Te Rigele and Wang Qiang won the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2023 Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour Professional Finals here on Sunday.

In the men's singles final, top seed Te Rigele lost to Bai Yan 3-6 in the first set, but won the second 6-1. Bai retired due to injury while leading 4-3 in the third set.

In the women's singles, Wang defeated Wei Sijia 6-3, 6-3 with ease.

The tournament has been held for the third consecutive year in Macao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)