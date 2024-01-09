Zheng Qinwen rises to career-high 13th

Xinhua) 09:00, January 09, 2024

WUHAN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top women's singles player Zheng Qinwen has reached the career-high 13th place in the WTA world ranking while six other Chinese women players stand in the world's top 100.

In the newly released WTA world rankings on Monday, 21-year-old Zheng Qinwen escalated to a career-high world ranking of 13 with 2,790 points after she led the Chinese team to reach the United Cup quarterfinals last week.

29-year-old Zhu Lin remained 33rd, closely followed by Wang Xinyu, who climbed one place up to 34th by surpassing Canadian player Fernandez Leylah. Wang Xiyu marched to the 62nd place, nine spots up in the standings, with her last-four finish in Auckland ASB Classic tournament. Yuan Yue improved four places to rank the 73rd, Bai Zhuoxuan the 87th, and Wang Yafan the 97th.

Polish player Iga Swiatek ranks world No.1, and she has remained in the spot for 85 consecutive weeks. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka remains the second and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan sits in the third.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)