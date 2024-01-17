Feature: China's young star Bai keeps head up despite painful Australian Open loss

Xinhua) 09:54, January 17, 2024

MELBOURNE, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's young gun Bai Zhuoxuan says she has designs on one day showcasing her prodigious skills at Melbourne Park's famous centre court, having tasted playing at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old returned to Melbourne after her memorable semifinal run at the Australian Open juniors four years ago.

She's no longer a talented teenager, but an emerging star with a world ranking of 87, having won a match at last year's Wimbledon on her Grand Slam debut.

Bai was unable to replicate that feat as she fell 6-4, 5-7, and 2-6 to Elina Avanesyan of Russia in a two-hour, 27-minute epic. But she provided plenty of cheer for the strong contingent of Chinese fans in the crowd as she defied cramps and pain in her legs.

Bai was noticeably affected, as evidenced by her bandaged left leg, but she still rued missed opportunities in her first crack at the Australian Open.

The experience has only emboldened her as she eyes future success at Melbourne Park, which she regards as a "blessed place" with many Chinese players having tasted success there over the years.

But it was always going to be a tough task with Bai suffering difficulty breathing and even vomiting in practice sessions. Disaster struck during her clash with Avanesyan, when she started to feel a sting in her left leg, and cramps also frustrated her.

Bai was unable to progress in a short-lived tournament, but her determination to get to the hallowed center court of Rod Laver Arena has only grown stronger.

"I used to think it was quite far away, but now I believe I have a chance [to play on center court]," she said to Xinhua. "Some things may lie distant from you, but they will become closer if you work hard.

"It takes a relatively long process and it is impossible to become a sensation overnight. Even if you make your name with one match, you must have paid painstaking endeavors for that."

Bai is hoping to build on a breakout season in 2023, where her ranking skyrocketed from outside the world No. 300 to a career-high No. 85. It's led to much expectation on Bai, who is not succumbing to the hype.

"After becoming a sudden blockbuster, you may put much higher expectations on yourself and even feel that you are the 'chosen one'. But if you make strides step by step, this can help your heart calm down," she said.

Bai had hoped to gain further inspiration from seeing up close her idol Rafael Nadal, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion had to withdraw from the tournament due to a muscle tear.

"Nadal is my favorite tennis star. The spirit of never giving up is his most iconic [characteristic] and also what I admire the most," Bai said. "He is a player who can control his emotions so well, never cease his fighting, and remain tireless on court."

Bai will have to refocus quickly from her whirlwind visit to Melbourne as she heads to Shenzhen, China, for the WTA Hua Hin competition.

Even though she leaves Melbourne winless, Bai believed the experience was invaluable as a stepping stone toward ultimate glory down the track.

"In tennis, only when you accept your loss, you can savor your victory. You have to absorb some lessons and detect your problems through your loss," said Bai.

